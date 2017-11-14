Christmas Trains Display moves into permanent home, promises larger display

As Thanksgiving Day approaches, and with it the extended winter holiday season, it is once again time for one of Grand County's favorite traditions, the annual Christmas Trains Display put on by Grand County's Model Railroad Club.

It is a big year for the model train display now that the Moffat Road Railroad Museum is coming closer to fruition.

The train display has been relocated this year, from a storefront space near City Market, to its permanent home at the site of the future museum. The display will reside in the modular building that was previously located by the Granby Soccer Dome, where the display was held for many years.

Earlier this summer, the Moffat Road Railroad Museum purchased the building and had it moved to the museum site, located on County Road 574 west of Kaibab Park and the Granby ballfields.

Members of the Model Railroad Club, along with numerous volunteers, have been busy setting up the display this month in preparation for its opening day, Nov. 24. Officials from the Club said they have had about 18 volunteers so far this year helping build the massive display.

This year's display will be significantly larger than previous years and will feature several design elements that have been made possible because the display will not be broken down after the holiday season. Display designers have created a ski mountain, inspired by Grand County's Winter Park Resort, which will feature multiple ski runs and two chairlifts.

Recommended Stories For You

The total number of bridges have increased with an expansion of elevated tracks for the display, going from four bridges in last year's display to 18 this year. The total number of buildings featured in the display has also increased significantly, going from 70 to now 115. The total layout has increased from 731 square feet to 1,100.

Designers were also happy to point out this year's display will be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The modular building that holds the display features a wheelchair ramp and the building has previously been accessible via wheelchair, but citizens in wheelchairs were unable to properly view the display, which sits on an elevated table.

This year will be different, according to Museum Director Dave Naples, because the Model Railroad Club has built a ramp for the display itself, which will allow individuals in wheelchairs the ability to view the display from an elevated position.

Citizens interested in volunteering with the Christmas Trains Display can contact the Moffat Road Railroad Museum. Designers are still working furiously to complete the project for Black Friday and will need additional help running the layout after it is completed.