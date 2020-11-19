Christmas tree cutting permits on sale Monday

Christmas tree cutting permits for the Sulphur Ranger District go on sale Monday through Jan. 6.

Permits are available for $20 per tree with a five tree limit and must be purchased prior to arriving at a cutting area either online at http://www.recreation.gov/tree-permits/arp or through local vendors. A list of vendor locations and maps showing suggested tree cutting areas will be posted by Monday at http://www.fs.usa.gov/goto/arp/xmastrees.

Christmas tree permits purchased online must be printed to be valid. Permits are non-refundable.

Due to the East Troublesome and Williams Fork wildfire closure areas, tree cutting will be reduced in Grand County this year. The Christmas tree cutting areas in Elk Creek near Winter Park and Fraser will be open, but the Sulphur Ranger District will not be hosting organized events as in the past due to the pandemic.

Christmas tree cutters should follow social distancing protocols and weekday cutting is encouraged to avoid weekend crowds.