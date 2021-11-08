Christmas tree permits on sale Tuesday
Permits to cut a Christmas tree from the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests go on sale Tuesday.
Much of the Sulphur Ranger District of the forests, with the exception of closed areas, wilderness areas and the Fraser Experimental Forest, allows for tree cutting from Tuesday through Jan. 6. The forests require a permit for tree cutting that costs $20.
Permits can be purchased at Country Ace Hardware in Granby, Murdoch’s in Fraser, Fireside Market in Winter Park and through the Winter Park Fraser Chamber of Commerce and the Grand Lake Visitor’s Center.
A plowed and staffed cutting area will be available at Elk Creek from Dec. 4 through Dec. 12.
For more information and to get permits, go to http://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/arp/xmastrees.
