CHSAA cancels spring sports

Following the governor’s announcement canceling in-person learning for the remainder of the school year, the Colorado High School Activities Association announced it will be canceling the rest of the spring season.

All performances, festivals, competitions, regular season and CHSAA sanctioned spring activities and athletics are canceled for the remaining season. The guidelines will be in place until June 1, even if federal and state guidelines are relaxed.

In a release from CHSAA’s commissioner, the organization said it had hoped it might be able to keep the sports season knowing what it mean to high school communities, especially seniors. After looking at the protective guidelines that would be required if sports were to resume, the organization decided it would not be possible to allow events.

“It would be impractical and irresponsible for the association to move forward with a spring season in the next weeks or even the summer months,” CHSAA said of the decision.

After June 1, CHSAA representatives said that all decisions regarding student and coach contact, virtual workouts, virtual tryouts and eighth-grade contact would be made at the local level.

The organization said it hopes that the fall season will occur with “some level of normalcy,” though the office will be focused on contingency plans for the 2020 fall season and beyond should they be needed.