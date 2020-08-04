CHSAA pushes football, volleyball, boys soccer seasons back to March

The start of the 2020 high school football season is being delayed until March due to COVID-19.

Eli Pace / epace@skyhinews.com

The Colorado High School Activities Association has announced its 2020-2021 sports calendar, which will allow for cross country this fall but knock back boys soccer, football and volleyball until March.

According to CHSAANOW.com, the decision came after months of collaboration with Gov. Jared Polis, CHSAA officials, the state’s COVID-19 Response team, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and other stakeholders.

As announced Tuesday, the 2020-21 season will be played with a modified sport schedule, creating four separate sports seasons during the school year. Also, cross country has been cleared to begin this fall, but all contact sports have been moved to a season later in the calendar, which will allow for playoffs and culminating events without creating new conflicts.

“I like that the creation of the seasons doesn’t disrupt any of the traditional season or create new conflicts between sports,” West Grand football coach Chris Brown told CHSAANOW.com. “And by knowing there is a season out there, it should help keep student-athlete academically engaged throughout the year.”

The modified calendar splits sports into four seasons. Each season is approximately seven weeks, and regular season competition limits will be reduced to try to limit contact. The postseason for each sport will also be shortened, and the number of state qualifiers will also be reduced.

As for the sports, boys golf began practice Aug. 3, and softball and boys tennis are slated to start Aug. 10. Cross country has clearance to start the season on Aug. 12.

In anticipation of data from the state, which shows a likely resurgence of COVID-19 cases in late fall, there will be a participation moratorium from Oct. 18 to Jan. 3 before the next season resumes.

The next season will begin on Jan. 4 and conclude by March 6. These sports will include basketball, ice hockey, skiing, spirit, girls swimming and wrestling.

After that, the following sports season will begin March 1 and end May 1. Sports slated for this season are field hockey, football, gymnastics, boys soccer, bowling and girls volleyball. Due to the specific equipment and safety rules around football, it will begin practice Feb. 22 and end the season May 8.

The 2020-21 calendar will wrap up with baseball, girls golf, boys and girls lacrosse, girls soccer, girls tennis, boys swimming, track and field and boys volleyball. This season will begin with practice on April 26, and the final championship will be on June 26.

The resumption of all activities and athletics is subject to change based upon any changes to national, state or local guidelines.