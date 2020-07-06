Church of the Eternal Hills plans new youth, community center
The Church of the Eternal Hills in Tabernash plans to begin construction in July on a new youth and community center being considered for multiple uses.
According to a news release, the church is working on Project 2020, which will transform its unfinished basement into a teen center, after-school program space or non-profit meeting space, among other possible ideas.
“Project 2020 involves the completion of the currently unfinished basement into purpose-driven, multi-use space for use by youth, young families, adults and seniors,” the release said.
Construction of the youth and community space is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
Following the build-out of the basement space, Church of the Eternal Hills plans to expand and upgrade its preschool in 2023.
With the expansion of the school, the church hopes to offer additional community, counseling and adult education space.
Church of the Eternal Hills has contracted with Munn Architecture and Chillcoots for the project.
