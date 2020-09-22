Citations issued for entering fire closure area
Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared on Tuesday that they had issued citations to people who tried to enter the Williams Fork Fire closure area.
According to CPW, an unspecified number of people were driving off-highway vehicles into the closure area via Jones Pass on the border of Grand and Clear Creek counties.
While the US Forest Service recently shrunk the closure area, it still encompasses the areas the fire is active, including Jones Pass, County Road 30 and the Byers Peak Wilderness Area.
CPW is also reminding recreators not to fly drones over the fire closure area because it can hinder aerial operations on the fire.
Currently, the Williams Fork Fire is 12,320 acres and 16% contained.
Violations of the closure order could result in a fine up to $5,000 or six months in jail.
