City Market stores to require masks beginning July 22

City Market stores will require customers to wear masks beginning July 22.

In a news release Wednesday, City Market cited the increasing number of COVID-19 cases nationwide in making the decision.

“According to the CDC, wearing a facial covering, combined with social distancing and frequent handwashing, has been scientifically proven to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” the release states. “Starting July 22, we will require all customers in all locations to wear a mask when shopping in our stores, joining our associates who continue to wear masks.”

Customers with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing a mask are encouraged to consider alternatives such as face shields or coverings, according to the release.

“If they’re unable to wear a mask or an alternative design, we request that they use our e-commerce services like pickup or delivery,” the release states. “To support all households during the COVID-19 pandemic, our grocery pickup service remains free.”