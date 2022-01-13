Classical music series returns to Grand

Known for almost 20 years for bringing world-class performing artists to the mountains, the Grand County Concert Series has announced the return of the live classical music series beginning Friday.

This winter, the series begins with pianist Ilya Yakushev and cellist Thomas Mesa. The concert will be 7 p.m. Friday at the Church of the Eternal Hills in Tabernash. Tickets are available online at grandconcerts.org or in person at the venue.

Looking forward, the concert series continues on Jan. 28 with Zephyros Winds. Concerts in February and March feature Ensemble Schumann, the Ariel Quartet and Italian pianist Robert Plano. The season concludes with a performance by the Denver-based Colorado Children’s Chorale.

For more information about all of the concerts, including details about purchasing season tickets and becoming a Grand Concerts donor, visit grandconcerts.org. Grand Concerts has adopted COVID protocols this year, which can also be found on the website.