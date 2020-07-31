Climber dies from fall in Rocky Mountain National Park
A 26-year-old climber from Golden has died after falling in Rocky Mountain National Park.
Early Thursday, park rangers received an emergency call from a group of climbers on Broadway Ledger near Fields Chimney on the east face of Longs Peak, according to park officials. The callers saw an unroped climber from another group fall while traversing Broadway.
Park rangers responded and reached the man at the base of Chimney. He died from injuries sustained in the 600 to 800 foot fall, officials said.
The victim’s body was flown to the Upper Beaver Meadows area of the park at 3:45 p.m. and transferred to the Boulder County Coroner. The man’s name has not been released.
