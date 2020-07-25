CO 9 near Kremmling closed due to cement truck rollover
A stretch of Colorado State Highway 9 near Kremmling is closed in both directions due to a rollover cement truck crash.
Highway 9 is closed between River Drive and River Ranch Village with no estimated time for reopening. A local detour is in place.
According to the Kremmling Fire Protection District, a concrete truck was driving south on Highway 9 when it went off the east side of the roadway, rolling down an embankment.
Firefighters used stabilizing struts to steady the truck and free the driver. The patient was flown by Flight for Life off the scene.
It is unclear what caused the accident.
The Kremmling Fire Protection District, Grand County EMS, Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol and Flight for Life responded.
