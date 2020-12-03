Coaches with local connections finish amazing football season in Kansas

Both former coaches at Middle Park High School, Brandon Wilkes, right, and David Polei, left, teamed up in Kansas this year to guide the Maur Hill-Mount Academy football team to a perfect regular season. Wilkes also won his first playoff game as a coach this fall.

Courtesy David Polei

Former Granby resident Brandon Wilkes and current Granby resident David Polei teamed up in Kansas this fall to guide the Maur Hill-Mount Academy football team to a perfect regular season record.

The two coached together at Middle Park High School for the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons. Wilkes is now the head coach and offensive coordinator for the Ravens, who averaged 43 points a game this season. Maur Hill-Mount Academy is a private, Catholic college prep school in Atchison, Kansas.

Under defensive coordinator Polei this year, the team also only allowed 66 points throughout all its regular season games.

It also marked Maur Hill’s first undefeated regular season since 1984, and as its reward, the team got to host a first round Class 2A state playoff game against Mission Valley (5-3) on Oct. 30.

The Ravens won that game 56-32, which was the first playoff victory for the team since the 1990s and also Coach Wilkes’ first-ever playoff win.

The team’s season ended in the second round of the Kansas 2A state playoffs when the Ravens fell to No. 1 ranked Rossville, which went on to win the championship with a 13-0 record.

The Ravens ended the year ranked No. 5 in Kansas 2A football.