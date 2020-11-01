Coat drive will help those displaced by East Troublesome Fire
Title Company of the Rockies has organized a coat drive to benefit victims of the East Troublesome Fire in nearby Grand County, where more than 100 homes have been destroyed.
Gently used winter gear for kids and adults — such as coats, boots and gloves — can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 6, in collection boxes outside the Title Company of the Rockies Frisco office at 720 Summit Blvd., or Breckenridge office at 235 S. Ridge St. Those making a donation are asked not to enter the offices.
The collected items will be delivered to the Mountain Family Center in Grand County for distribution to local families in need.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User