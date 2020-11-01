Coat drive will help those displaced by East Troublesome Fire

Title Company of the Rockies has organized a coat drive to benefit victims of the East Troublesome Fire in nearby Grand County, where more than 100 homes have been destroyed.

Gently used winter gear for kids and adults — such as coats, boots and gloves — can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 6, in collection boxes outside the Title Company of the Rockies Frisco office at 720 Summit Blvd., or Breckenridge office at 235 S. Ridge St. Those making a donation are asked not to enter the offices.

The collected items will be delivered to the Mountain Family Center in Grand County for distribution to local families in need.