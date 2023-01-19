College students from Grand County receive academic honors
With college quarters and semesters concluding at the end of 2022, a few college students from Grand County received honors from their schools for achieving high GPAs.
- Seth Holestine of Tabernash made the Dean’s Honor Roll at Southwestern College in Kansas.
- Madeline Gordon of Grand Lake earned a place on the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Marquette University in Wisconsin.
- Marleigh Zettle of Fraser made the Dean’s List at Gonzaga University in Washinton.
- James Briggs of Tabernash earned a spot on the Dean’s Honor List at University of Wisconsin-Madison’s College of Engineering.
- Emory & Henry College in Virginia named Madeline Ruttenberg of Granby to its Fall 2022 Dean’s list.
- Joy Hast of Kremmling made the President’s List at Bob Jones University in South Carolina.
- Lisa McClain of Fraser earned a spot on the Fall 2022 honors list at Concordia University in Nebraska.
Requirements for honor rolls vary between schools but generally include a GPA above a certain threshold and enrollment in a minimum number of credit hours.
