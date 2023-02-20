 Colorado 125 closed northbound and southbound due to adverse weather conditions | SkyHiNews.com
Colorado 125 closed northbound and southbound due to adverse weather conditions

News News |

  

The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed state highway Colorado 125 northbound and southbound from mile point 0 to 52 (1 to 53 miles south of Walden) due to safety concerns caused by adverse weather conditions. Commuters should expect delays.

