Colorado adds support for driver’s licenses and state IDs in Apple Wallet

Coloradans can now add their driver's licenses or state IDs to Apple Wallet.

Kyle McCabe/Sky-Hi News

The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday, Nov. 9, that Apple Wallet now supports Colorado driver’s licenses and identification cards. Coloradans can now add those cards to their Apple Wallet and use them at select Transportation Security Administration PreCheck security checkpoints.

Colorado is the third state to implement IDs in Apple Wallet. In a news release, the DMV emphasized that the virtual identification is not a replacement for a physical driver’s license or ID.

Travelers can use their virtual ID at airport security by tapping their iPhone or Apple Watch on the TSA’s reader and approving a prompt on their device by using Face ID or Touch ID, which transfers their information to the TSA system.

DMV officials emphasized the privacy and security of the Apple Wallet system in the news release. Identity data is encrypted, and when a Colorado ID in Apple Wallet is used, neither Apple nor the Colorado DMV have access to when or where the ID was presented.