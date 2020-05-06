Colorado Air National Guard to fly over Winter Park at 5:08 p.m. today
Members of the 140th Wing of the Colorado Air National Guard will fly F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft over Winter Park at 5:08 p.m. today to “salute those fighting on the front lines of the war against COVID-19.”
The flyover was announced in a news release put out Monday by the Colorado Air National Guard. The jets will launch from Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora at about 4:30 p.m. and fly over northeastern Colorado before heading west.
The squadron is expected to be visible over Aspen at 5:58 p.m. and over Breckenridge at 5:04 p.m. before traveling on to Winter Park at 5:08 p.m. and Longmont, heading south to Pueblo and returning to base.
The flyover is a part of a larger effort called Operation American Resolve, intended to boost morale amid the continued efforts against the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“We are really excited to show our appreciation for those men and women who are risking their lives every day in the front lines of the war on COVID-19,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Micah Fesler, the commander of the 140th Wing. “So many of our community members, Coloradans and fellow Americans have experienced overwhelming hardship as a result of this invisible enemy, and we hope that the sound of freedom will inspire a sense of community and optimism.”
