Colorado Air National Guard to flyover Granby, Kremmling Middle Park Health campuses Friday

U.S. Air force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft from the 120th Fighter Squadron, 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard, Buckley Air Force Base will be conducting another flyover to honor COVID-19 front line workers on Friday morning.

The flight will start around 11:00 a.m. and go to 12:45 p.m. over healthcare facilities in Brighton, Granby, Kremmling, Rifle, Fruita, Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, Cortez, Durango, Pagosa Springs, Alamosa, Trinidad, La Junta and Parker.

The aircraft will be visible over Middle Park Health in Granby at 11:11 a.m. and Middle Park Health’s Kremmling campus at 11:14 a.m.

Fuel limitations restricted the May 6 flyover, but with a goal of reaching as many front line workers as possible, a second flyover was scheduled.

“We know there are many more cities and towns throughout the state where people are making significant sacrifices to battle the pandemic, so we’ve gotten approval to do one more flyover mission to salute as many more heroes as possible,” 140th Wing Commander U.S. Air Force Col. Micah Fesler said.

The flight is also part of the U.S. Air Force’s Operation American Resolve to boost morale during this time of severe health and economic impact resulting from the pandemic.