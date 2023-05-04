Colorado auctions off Star Wars, marijuana and Casa Bonita themed license plates

One of the Star Wars-themed license plates Colorado will put up for auction May 4.

Colorado Governor’s Office/Courtesy image

Colorado held its third annual cannabis-themed license plate auction last week, with configurations including “MJ,” “FRTWNTY” and “DANK” up for bid. Auction proceeds support the Colorado Disability Funding Committee , which financially supports programs for the state’s disabled community.

The 2021 and 2022 auctions both raised over $40,000, with nearly $10,000 coming from the 2022 auction of the plate configuration “420.” This year’s auction ended April 27, and winners will be able to use the plate configuration on their vehicle or buy a novelty plate and keep the rights to the configuration.

Two license plate auctions in May will benefit the disability funding committee as well. The first includes Star Wars-themed plates, like ANAKIN, CHEWY and OB1WAN, and opens, appropriately, May 4 at 8 a.m.. The May the 4th Be With You auction closes May 11 at 7 p.m.

From May 15-25, the state will auction plate configurations to celebrate the reopening of Casa Bonita . Plates include references to the restaurant and shows and musicals created by Casa Bonita’s new owners, Matt Stone and Trey Parker, like South Park.

Plates for the Casa Bonita auction include “CSABNTA,” “HOT DOG,” “CAVE,” “TOLKIEN” and more.

The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles also offers four historic license plate backgrounds that support the disability funding committee with their revenue. Plates include black, blue and red backgrounds from 1945, 1914 and 1915, respectively, as well as the “greenie” background that was used from 1962-1999.