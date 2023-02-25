Colorado bill would ban ‘facility fees’ from certain medical bills. Hospitals say it could end their outpatient care
Legislation would prohibit the fees on telemedicine care, or for off-site clinics owned by hospitals
The Denver Post
A proposal in the Colorado legislature would ban “facility fees” from certain medical bills, a move the legislation’s sponsors say will save patients from unexpected costs while hospitals argue it would threaten access to health care.
When you get a medical bill, you’ll likely be charged a provider fee (for the doctor or physician associate’s time) and a facility fee, if the clinic where you got care is owned by a hospital. You could also be charged separately for any medications you received or supplies used to treat you.
House Bill 23-1215 would prohibit facility fees if the care is provided via telemedicine, or in a clinic that’s owned by a hospital but not located on its campus. It also would ban facility fees for procedures that can be performed safely somewhere other than a hospital.
The Colorado Medical Services Board would be required to define which services could safely be performed somewhere other than a hospital by the end of March 2024. They could conceivably include almost all imaging services, office visits and at least some minor surgeries.
Other provisions in the bill would:
- Require providers to notify patients when they could be charged facility fees
- Direct Colorado’s All Payer Claims Database, which aggregates information about what insurers pay for health care, to compile a report about facility fees
- Make it a “deceptive trade practice” to charge a facility fee when it’s been banned, which would allow the Colorado Attorney General’s Office to investigate
Read the full story at The Denver Post
