Colorado Corndog Company opens beside Tin Cup Tavern in Fraser Valley

Opening a business during the pandemic was frightening, but without any indoor seating to lose to COVID restrictions, Ray and Tressa Greenwalt decided to turn on the fryers in their food truck.

As it turned out, Colorado Corndog Company and the Greenwalts’ fast-casual eats were exactly what customers were looking for.

“It’s been phenomenal,” Tressa Greenwalt said of the warm welcome. “People are finding out about us … we’ve been real busy.”

Outside the new Tin Cup Tavern in the Fraser Valley Shopping Center, Colorado Corndog Company offers filling, delicious meals at a cost locals can afford. It opened in early December.

“Our mindset was that we wanted to be able to provide really good food, above average portion size and low price,” Ray Greenwalt said.

Coming from a big Italian family, Ray said cooking and sharing food has always been therapeutic for him. He’s used to making dishes to feed a crowd, even when it’s only a few people, Tressa added.

After seven years in the Fraser Valley, Ray said his customers are often like family. Prior to the food truck, the Greenwalts owned a home management company, which they sold to pursue Ray’s passion.

“I love to make things and when you eat it, you’re happy and when you’re happy, I’m happy,” Ray said. “I love making people happy with food.”

Aside from corndogs, as the name suggests, the food truck also has chicken tender baskets, shrimp baskets, fried cheese bombs, funnel cakes and what Ray argues are the best wings in Grand County.

Ray continues to add new creations to the menu, with ideas for teriyaki bowls, Korean BBQ, sandwiches and gluten-free and vegan options.

On top of new menu items, the Greenwalts are working with the Tin Cup Tavern to set up a back patio to allow for outdoor seating with an uninterrupted view of Byers Peak.

In the meantime, the Tin Cup Tavern has indoor seating for customers wanting to sit and dine.

The Colorado Corndog Company is open noon-8 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.