Colorado could extend to-go cocktails beyond coronavirus to make them the “law of the land”

It’s about the only thing from the pandemic that people want to keep.

A bipartisan bill up for debate this legislative session would allow the to-go Moscow mules, Manhattans and margaritas that became a welcome part of quarantine life for many Coloradans to keep flowing.

Lawmakers last summer passed legislation to allow restaurants to continue selling to-go cocktails, beer and wine until July, picking up what Gov. Jared Polis started in an executive order when he forced restaurants to shut down in-person dining last spring. Now, a group of Republican and Democratic legislators intend to make it permanent.

“We are just dropping the expiration date,” said Rep. Colin Larson, who presented his plan at a Colorado Sun forum Thursday night ahead of Tuesday’s start to the legislative session.

Larson is a Republican from Jefferson County who has been known to order take-out margaritas from his go-to neighborhood Mexican joint, Los Dos Potrillos. “Most people are wondering why it took COVID for us to make this legal. We are going to make this the new law of the land.”

