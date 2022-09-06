Colorado Department of Public Health issues air quality advisory in Grand County

An air quality advisory issued by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment at 3:30 p.m. today will last until 9 a.m. tomorrow. The advisory covers counties in northwest Colorado, and other areas, like Steamboat Springs , have worse air quality index levels than Grand as of 4:30 p.m., according to PurpleAir.

The advisory reads that smoke from wildfires in other states will impact the area at least through Wednesday morning. The health department recommends that people limit outdoor activity when moderate smoke is present and stay indoors if smoke becomes thick in their neighborhood, especially if they have heart disease, a respiratory illness or are very young or elderly.

A smoke outlook notification, issued at the same time as the advisory, reads that more periods of smoke are expected across the state in the next few days, with the heaviest coming today and tomorrow in northwestern Colorado.

Current AQI levels across the county sit between 55 and 81, which fall into the moderate level of concern and are deemed acceptable, according to airnow.gov .