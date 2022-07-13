Colorado Department of Transportation plans paving work on Highway 40 this week

CDOT road work crews were at work in Grand County in 2017.

Lance Maggart/Sky-Hi News |

Paving crews will work on U.S. Highway 40 today, tomorrow and July 19-20. Work could continue into July 21 as well, according to Elise Thatcher, a regional communications director for the Colorado Department of Transportation. All paving projects will run from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. and cause delays.

Work today will focus on westbound lanes in downtown Winter Park at mile point 229. Westbound traffic will shift to an eastbound lane during the paving, which will fill potholes.

Tomorrow, crews will work in Tabernash at mile point 223, again paving the westbound lane. All traffic will share one lane, alternating directions and switching at least every 15 minutes. Crews will move to Berthoud Pass next week, paving at mile point 240.CDOT also continues to remove mud and debris from Colorado Highway 125, where mudslides have caused road closures multiple times in the last month.