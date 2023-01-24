 Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles releases honorable mention entries for Historic Colorado license plate contest | SkyHiNews.com
Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles releases honorable mention entries for Historic Colorado license plate contest

Kyle McCabe
  

One of the honorable mentions from the under 13 years old division of the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles' Historic Colorado license plate contest.
Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles/Courtesy image

The Colorado Division of Motor VehiclesHistoric Colorado Contest will decide the state’s 150th anniversary license plate, and with voting opening Feb. 1, the division released over 90 honorable mention submissions from the contest’s category for participants under 13 years old.

Voting on up to 10 finalists from both divisions will run from Feb. 1-15 at DMV.Colorado.gov/HistoricColorado. The winning design of the 13-and-older division will become the anniversary license plate, and both division’s winners will receive a $1,000 grant and commemorative license plate.

Now closed to submissions, the contest asked entrants to design a plate that captures Colorado and its history. Honorable mentions from the under 13 category featured depictions of suffragists, the dust bowl, pikas, wolves, railroads, sugar beets, yuca, sports, sea life and more.

The division expects the anniversary plate to launch in the fall, and the public will be able to purchase the final license plate from Aug. 1, 2023, to Aug. 1, 2027.

