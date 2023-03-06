Colorado DMV experiencing statewide outage

The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles announced today that is experiencing statewide outages. The technical issue is impacting all state driver license offices, and the division is advising that anyone who has an appointment should reschedule.

The outage also affects county motor vehicle offices and online services. There is no timeline for when services will be restored.

“The DMV appreciates Coloradans patience as the division works with its partners to restore services,” the division stated in an email on Monday, March 6.

The DMV will provide updates on its social media pages and at DMV.Colorado.gov/locations.