Colorado eases mask mandate

Gov. Jared Polis has dropped the state mask mandate for fully vaccinated Coloradans following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.

On Friday, Polis said fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks outdoors or indoors. Unvaccinated people are still encouraged to wear a mask indoors, but it’s not mandated.

Masks are still required for unvaccinated people in schools, congregate care facilities, prisons and emergency medical settings.

“We are able to really embrace this science-based judgment from the CDC since we have now reached a threshold where … enough people are vaccinated where, especially those vaccinated, we no longer need to wear masks,” Polis said.

Counties, towns and businesses are still able to implement stricter mask mandates.

Other coronavirus state public health orders will expire June 1. The current public health order addresses events of 500 people or more.