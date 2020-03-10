Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declares state of emergency over coronavirus

DENVER, CO - MARCH 10: Gov. Jared Polis speaks during a press conference in the Governor's office at the Colorado Capitol on Tuesday morning, March 10, 2020.

Photo by Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency Tuesday as Colorado gears up to fight the growing outbreak in this country of the new coronavirus that already has caused havoc around the globe.

The governor also announced three new cases in Colorado, in Eagle, Arapahoe and Gunnison counties.

“We fully anticipate in the coming days… that there will be more cases,” Polis said. “We’re going to get through this together.”

Polis said health officials are working to expand the state’s testing capacity. The state has 900 test kits for the coronavirus, but Polis said he asked Vice President Mike Pence for more testing kits on Monday.

“We need more testing because the sooner we can identify positive cases and hotspots… the more effectively we can isolate those who test positive and we can limit and slow the spread of the virus,” he said.

