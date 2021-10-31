Colorado governor prepares to request federal medical surge teams, stop elective procedures as COVID hospitalizations spike

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said Thursday that he is preparing to request federal medical surge teams, stop elective and cosmetic surgeries, and scale up distribution of monoclonal antibody treatments as COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state continue to spike.

Polis also said he may reinstate an order or orders rationing medical care — including a crisis standards of care directive — in the state.

The governor said the steps will be taken in the coming days and weeks unless the number of new COVID-19 cases begins to decline, which he said he doesn’t necessarily expect to happen.

“I don’t think they’ll all be in place in a week or two unless things get worse,” Polis said. “We still have space in hospitals. It’s tight. There’s extra shifts. People are working (hard). But we’re not at the point yet where we have to, as a state, ban elective surgery.”

Monoclonal antibody treatments are already being distributed to urgent care and mobile clinics so that people can access them outside of a hospital setting. The treatments can reduce the risk of hospitalization in people who contract COVID-19.

