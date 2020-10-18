Colorado Headwaters Land Trust kicks off silent auction fundraiser
The Colorado Headwaters Land Trust kicks off its annual silent auction, being held virtually this year, at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
The Hats Off for Headwaters fundraiser lasts through the end of the week with silent auction items available through Handbid until 8 p.m. Oct. 25.
The fundraiser also includes virtual panels in the evenings during the week of the silent auction.
The first will be a Founders Panel at 6 p.m. Sunday, after the auction starts, followed by a Landowners Panel at 6 p.m. on Oct. 20, a Conservation Professionals Panel at 6 p.m. on Oct. 22 and a Land Trust Panel at 6 p.m. on Oct. 25.
To register for the auction or listen to the panels, go to events.handbid.com/auctions/hats-off-for-headwaters-virtual-event-series-silent-auction.
