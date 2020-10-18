Colorado Headwaters Land Trust kicks off silent auction fundraiser

The Colorado Headwaters Land Trust kicks off its annual fundraiser Sunday evening.

Courtesy Colorado Headwaters Land Trust

The Colorado Headwaters Land Trust kicks off its annual silent auction, being held virtually this year, at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Hats Off for Headwaters fundraiser lasts through the end of the week with silent auction items available through Handbid until 8 p.m. Oct. 25.

The fundraiser also includes virtual panels in the evenings during the week of the silent auction.

The first will be a Founders Panel at 6 p.m. Sunday, after the auction starts, followed by a Landowners Panel at 6 p.m. on Oct. 20, a Conservation Professionals Panel at 6 p.m. on Oct. 22 and a Land Trust Panel at 6 p.m. on Oct. 25.

To register for the auction or listen to the panels, go to events.handbid.com/auctions/hats-off-for-headwaters-virtual-event-series-silent-auction.