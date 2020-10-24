Colorado Highway 9 closed at Heeney Road due to wildfire
Colorado Highway 9 at Heeney Road north of Silverthorne is closed in both directions due to a wildfire, according to an alert from the Colorado Department of Transportation.
The Kremmling Fire Protection District reported a wildland fire call near milepost 128 on Highway 9 at about 7:40 a.m. Saturday.
According to the district’s Facebook post, the fire started under a telephone pole and spanned a quarter-acre but was “moving fast” at the time.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
