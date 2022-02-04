Colorado lawmakers reject attempt to ban mountain lion, bobcat and Canadian lynx hunting
The Colorado Sun
Colorado lawmakers on Thursday voted down a contentious measure that would have banned the hunting of bobcats, Canadian lynx and mountain lions in the state.
Senate Bill 31 was rejected by the Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee during its first hearing at the Capitol, which lasted several hours because of the amount of testimony in opposition and support. The vote to kill the legislation was 4-1.
The bill stoked anger among Colorado hunters, anglers and farmers, but was supported by the Humane Society of the United States and driven by the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission’s decision in January 2021 to allow hunters in some areas to lure mountain lions with electronic calling devices.
Read more at The Colorado Sun.
