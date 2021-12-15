Colorado man charged with assault on ranger in Rocky Mountain National Park

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced Wednesday that a Colorado man has been charged with assault on a federal officer following last week’s shooting in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Daron Marquel Ellis has been charged by criminal complaint with assault on a federal officer by use of a deadly weapon, according to the US Department of Justice.

The alleged assault occurred on Dec. 8, in Rocky Mountain National Park. According to Rocky officials, a law enforcement ranger made contact with Ellis and another individual who had been reported to be in a car chase earlier that morning outside park boundaries.

Ellis allegedly shot the ranger, who was protected by their ballistic vest and was not seriously injured, park officials said. The ranger shot their gun and injured one subject, though it is unclear if that subject was Ellis.

Both the ranger and injured suspect were taken to the hospital on Dec. 8.

According to the US Department of Justice, Ellis made his initial appearance in Federal Court in Denver on Monday where he was advised by a Federal Magistrate Judge of the charge and ordered to remain in custody.

Assault on a federal officer by use of a deadly weapon carries a potential penalty of up to 20 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $250,000.