Colorado moves people 70 and older, teachers and grocery workers to higher COVID-19 vaccine priority

Colorado will move to the next priority group in its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan Wednesday and will include more people — those 70 and older, teachers and state government officials — in this round of inoculations than originally planned, Gov. Jared Polis announced.

Phase 1A of the state’s plan called for vaccinating frontline health care workers with the closest contact to COVID-19 patients as well as residents and employees of nursing homes and other assisted living facilities.

The state is now moving to Phase 1B, Polis said, which originally only included health care workers with less direct contact with coronavirus patients, workers in home health/hospice and dental settings, and first responders.

Now added to Phase 1B: all people 70 and older; teachers, grocery store employees, postal workers and other frontline workers; essential officials in state government; and frontline journalists.

Phase 2, expected to happen this spring, will include people 65 to 69; those aged 16 to 64 health conditions such as obesity, diabetes, chronic lung disease and significant heart disease, which put them at greater risk; other essential workers and local government officials; and adults who received a placebo during a COVID-19 vaccine trial.

