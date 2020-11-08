Colorado needs more people to help redraw political maps

Colorado officials anticipated a diverse group of more than 1,000 applicants would be interested in serving on each of two panels voters created to redraw electoral representation districts.

Instead, they got a fraction of that number and a group that does not reflect the diversity of the state. That sparse response has led officials and advocates to sound the alarm just days before Tuesday’s application deadline.

Just 349 Coloradans have applied to serve on the congressional redistricting commission and 234 people for the legislative redistricting commission. The panels will have the power to shape Colorado’s political landscape for a century, as their decisions will stand until after the next census in 2030.

The backers of the ballot measure that created the panels even sent out an unsolicited text message to Colorado voters on Friday asking them to apply. It’s not clear who sent it or how many people received it.

The shortfall in applications is disappointing, but not a threat to the feasibility or structure of the panels themselves ahead of the deadline, said Julia Jackson, a member of the Colorado Legislative Council staff who works on redistricting issues.

“A couple of months ago this was a dire situation,” Jackson said. “And I don’t think this is a dire situation (now), but I think we could still be doing better.”

