Colorado Park and Wildlife releases draft of gray wolf restoration plan

Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff presented its draft plan for reintroducing gray wolves to Colorado to the agency’s commission at a virtual meeting this morning and released the draft on their website at CPW.State.co.us. The plan anticipates the transfer of 30 to 50 northern gray wolves into the state over a three to five year time frame.

The 293-page document used input from the Stakeholder Advisory Group and Technical Working Group, one made up of wolf advocates, ranchers, hunters, outfitters and conservationists and the other of scientists, county commissioners and wolf experts.

The draft covers the background for how and why the plan was developed, key issues for conservation and management, restoration implementation, recovery metrics and thresholds, wolf management processes, wolf-livestock interactions, monitoring, research and reporting components of wolf restoration, education, outreach and agency coordination and funding needs.

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission will take public input on the draft at five meetings throughout January and February in 2023. The meetings will be Jan. 19 in Colorado Springs, Jan. 25 in Gunnison, Feb. 7 in Rifle, Feb. 16 online and Feb. 22 in Denver. The public can also submit written comments online at EngageCPW.org .