Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission to discuss wolf plan April 6

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission will meet in Steamboat Springs on April 6 to discuss the department’s Final Draft Wolf Restoration and Management Plan and regulatory changes it requires.

The public can comment on the plan at the meeting, and the commission will provide its feedback on the plan and hear updates on Tribal engagement and public comment.

A registration table will open at 7:45 a.m. for anyone wanting to sign up to comment on the wolf plan. The final wolf plan will be adopted through a two-step approval process at this and the following commission meeting on Mary 3-4 in Glenwood Springs.

CPW will livestream the meeting on its YouTube channel , and the meeting starts at 8:15 a.m., though an executive session will run from 8:20 a.m. to 9 a.m. CPW expects the meeting to end at 4:15 p.m. A full agenda is available on CPW’s website .

Discussion of herd management plans for deer in the Northwest Region also appears on the agenda.