Colorado Parks and Wildlife lifts voluntary fishing closure on Kremmling to State Bridge section of Colorado River

Voluntary fishing closures on these sections of river have now been lifted, as cooler temperatures make it safer to fish.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife/Courtesy Photo

Upstream reservoir releases benefitting the Colorado River, along with recent weather patterns, have led to cooler river temperatures and increased flows in sections of the Yampa River and Colorado River. These, in combination with forecasted cooler temperatures and rainfall, has prompted Colorado Parks and Wildlife to lift several voluntary and mandatory fishing closures, including one in Grand County.

Effective immediately, the following volunteer fishing closures have been lifted.

Partial day voluntary fishing closure on the Colorado River from Kremmling downstream to State Bridge.

Full-day voluntary fishing closure on the Yampa River from Chuck Lewis State Wildlife Area to the western edge of Steamboat Springs city limits.

In addition, the full-day mandatory closure on the Yampa River between the dam at Stagecoach State Park downstream to the lowermost park boundary has been lifted.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife aquatic biologists will continue to monitor river conditions on the Yampa and Colorado Rivers. Should river conditions change, voluntary and mandatory closures may be re-implemented. Anglers are encouraged to “look fast before you cast” this summer and check current fishing conditions and fishing closure information on the CPW website or by calling their local Parks and Wildlife Office .

While these closures have been lifted, Parks and Wildlife encourages anglers to protect these valuable resources by keeping the following tips in mind.

Fish early in the morning when water temperatures are cooler.

Bring a thermometer with you to take temperature readings throughout the morning. If temperatures begin to rise, it’s time to call it a day.

Take your fishing trip to new heights by fishing in lakes and streams located at higher elevations.

Keep fish submerged when removing the hook, and avoid taking photos to ensure a quick release.

To learn more about fishing in Colorado, visit the CPW website .