Colorado Parks and Wildlife modifies voluntary fishing closures

A pair of fly fishermen work the Colorado River in Byers Canyon west of Hot Sulphur Springs in this 2017 file photo

Lance Maggart/Sky-Hi News archive

Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced updates Tuesday to voluntary fishing closures on the Colorado and Eagle rivers. The changes became effective Wednesday and included one section of the Colorado River in Grand County.

The agency removed the voluntary afternoon closure of the Colorado River from its confluence with the Fraser River near Granby to its confluence with the Williams Fork River at Parshall. Ben Felt, a parks and wildlife aquatic biologist, said in a press release that cooler temperatures and afternoon rain showers contributed to the changes. He hopes more closures will be lifted soon.

Other updates to closures along the Colorado and Eagle rivers included: