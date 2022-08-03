Colorado Parks and Wildlife modifies voluntary fishing closures
Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced updates Tuesday to voluntary fishing closures on the Colorado and Eagle rivers. The changes became effective Wednesday and included one section of the Colorado River in Grand County.
The agency removed the voluntary afternoon closure of the Colorado River from its confluence with the Fraser River near Granby to its confluence with the Williams Fork River at Parshall. Ben Felt, a parks and wildlife aquatic biologist, said in a press release that cooler temperatures and afternoon rain showers contributed to the changes. He hopes more closures will be lifted soon.
Other updates to closures along the Colorado and Eagle rivers included:
- Removal of a full-day voluntary fishing closure on the Colorado River from State Bridge to the Red Dirt Creek confluence, downstream of Burns
- Change from a full-day to an afternoon voluntary fishing closure on the Eagle River from the Highway 131 bridge at Wolcott to the Eagle County Fairgrounds
- No change in the full-day voluntary fishing closure on the Colorado River from the Red Dirt Creek confluence downstream to the Highway 13 bridge in Rifle
- No change in the full-day voluntary fishing closure on the Eagle River from the Eagle County Fairgrounds to the Colorado River confluence at Dotsero
