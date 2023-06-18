Colorado Parks and Wildlife partners with Colorado Youth Corps for restoration projects in Grand

A trail crew works to restore impacts from the East Troublesome Fire in the Sulphur Ranger District using funds from OHV trail maintenance grants.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife/Courtesy image

The Colorado Youth Corps Association will provide 53 weeks of conservation service this summer to repair off-highway vehicle trails through a partnership with Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The corps will work on trails impacted by high visitation and wildfire damage.

Parks and Wildlife staff and corps crews will work on 13 projects around the state, but the Rocky Mountain Youth Corps specifically will help repair trials near Grand Lake and Kremmling.

Near Grand Lake, crews will work on the Williams Fork/Keyser Creek and Grand Lake trail systems, which were affected by wildfires in 2020, according to a Parks and Wildlife news release. Work will include rehabilitation and reconstruction of signage, kiosks, fencing, trail structures and routes themselves.

The Wolford Special Recreation Management Area will receive help from Rocky Mountain Youth Corps workers as well. The area has 23 miles of motorized single-track trails, and the crew will help maintain and rebuild them to make them more sustainable.

That crew will work with the Bureau of Land Management’s Kremmling Office, which manages another area corps crews that will work outside of Grand County. The North Sand Hills Special Recreation Management Area north of Walden will benefit from the crew marking access trails, identifying open camping areas and installing boundary fencing for a seasonal closure.