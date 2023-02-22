Colorado Parks and Wildlife recollars gray wolf in North Park

Left to Right: Colorado Parks and Wildlife Area 10 Wildlife Manager Kris Middledorf and Species Conservation Program Manager Eric Odell recapture and recollar a male gray wolf in North Park on Feb. 18.

Parks and Wildlife Senior Video Producer Jerry Neal:Courtesy Photo

On Feb. 2, Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff fitted Wolf 2101 near North Park with a GPS collar, but the collar came off soon after. According to a Parks and Wildlife news release, staff were able to recapture and recollar the wolf On Saturday, Feb. 18.

Wolf 2101 was initially fitted with a collar along with wolf 2301. This recollaring of 2101 means two male gray wolves are fitted with collars in Colorado.

Wolf 2101 is estimated to be 4 years old and is a breeding male with female wolf 1084; 2301 is presumably one of their six pups.

Parks and Wildlife states that while collars provide valuable information, they only provide a snapshot and are not monitored in real time. The primary tools used by wildlife officers are field observations of physical evidence, such as wolf prints and scat during officers’ investigations.

This current collaring effort was conducted in conjunction with elk and moose capture efforts for ongoing research studies.

The known wolves in Colorado are the result an initial natural migration from Wyoming. They are not the result of Proposition 114 wolf reintroduction efforts, which are set to begin by the end of 2023, according to Parks and Wildlife.

Parks and Wildlife’s draft plan for reintroduction states that 10 to 15 wolves will be released west of the Continental Divide, with continued annual releases for up to five years. Ranchers and other residents have raised safety concerns about wolf reintroduction. Wolves in North Park have killed five cows, three calves and two working dogs from 2021 to 2023.

Parks and Wildlife encourages the public to use its wolf sighting form on cpw.state.co.us if they see a suspected wolf.