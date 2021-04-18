Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s first educational session on wolf reintroduction efforts set for April 28

Members of the Colorado Parks & Wildlife Commission and interested community members are invited to attend CPW’s first online educational session related to wolf reintroduction efforts on Wednesday, April 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The purpose of the educational sessions is to provide the Commission and members of the public with a common understanding of what it means to have wolves on the landscape and how experts from other states have approached wolf management, CPW said.

Wolf experts from Montana and Idaho will be present for the virtual information session to share real-world experiences to help community members better understand what it means to have wolves as one of the many wildlife species CPW manages.

Wednesday’s session will include guest speakers Diane Boyd, who retired from Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks and will describe state management of wolves, and Jon Horne from the Idaho Fish and Game, who will present on wolf-prey interactions.

Pre-registration is required for the session for those who wish to see the presentation live and ask questions by clicking this link .

Upon registering, participants will receive an email with a link to access the session. Participants will have the opportunity to submit questions for the presenters through the chat during the question-and-answer portion of the session. All sessions will be recorded and available for members of the public who wish to view the sessions later.

There will be two more educational sessions – one in May and one in June – with the dates still to be determined. These presentations will cover reintroduction and conflict management.

To stay up to date on CPW’s wolf management efforts, visit the agency’s website, and sign up for the Gray Wolf Reintroduction eNews .

