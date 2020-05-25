Colorado restaurants can resume in-person dining starting this week, governor says

Gov. Jared Polis announced restaurants could reopen in-person dining to up to 50 people at a time starting Wednesday.

Colorado restaurants on Wednesday will be able to seat a limited number of customers inside and some summer camps will be able to open June 1, Gov. Jared Polis announced Monday.

Restaurants will have to follow a number of rules, including limiting the number to half the facility’s occupancy, up to a maximum of 50 people. Groups of guests will be limited to a maximum of eight people and restaurants must space tables at least 6 feet apart, according to guidance from the state.

Bars that do not serve food will remain closed and the governor’s office in June will review when those facilities can open again, according to a Monday news release.

Polis praised Coloradans’ efforts to curb the novel coronavirus and said the collective changes made the reopenings possible.

“If we can continue staying at home as much as possible, wearing face coverings and washing our hands when leaving the house, then we will be able to slow the spread of the virus while reigniting our economy,” Polis said in a news release. “If not, it will cost lives, and the economic pain will also be worse.”

