Colorado Ski Country passes on sale

Colorado Ski Country USA’s passport program has expanded to include all fourth-graders, as well as fifth- and sixth-graders, allowing students four days of skiing at 21 Colorado resorts.

Passports are on sale now through Colorado Ski Country USA at http://www.ColoradoSki.com/Passport for $59 for up to 84 days of skiing and riding.

Participating resorts include Winter Park Resort, Granby Ranch, Arapahoe Basin, Aspen Highlands, Aspen Mountain, Buttermilk, Cooper, Copper Mountain, Echo Mountain, Eldora, Howelsen Hill, Hesperus, Kendall Mountain, Loveland, Monarch, Powderhorn, Purgatory, Snowmass, Steamboat, Sunlight and Telluride.

The passport can’t be used on holidays, including Thanksgiving, the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr Day weekend and Presidents Day weekend.

Colorado Ski Country’s other pass, the Gems Card, is also on sale at http://www.ColoradoSki.com/Gems for $39. The Gems Card features 11 resorts, including Granby Ranch, Arapahoe Basin, Eldora and more.

The card provides up to 22 days of discounted skiing by offering two-for-one adult lift tickets or two adult lift tickets at 30% off at each participating resort.

Gems card holders can’t use the discounts between Dec. 18 and Jan. 1.