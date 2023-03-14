Colorado State Patrol conducts campaign to stop distracted driving

The Colorado State Patrol will be partnering with local jurisdictions to conduct a strict enforcement operation that will help stop distracted driving and bring awareness to the issue. State troopers will be looking for indications of distracted driving by paying close attention to lane violations, speeding, careless and reckless driving behaviors.

State troopers and their partners will be focusing on U.S. highways 34, 40, 50, 160 and 287, as well as Interstates 70 and 25.

“Over the past three years fatal and injury crashes have significantly increased across Colorado and through the U.S..” a press release stated from the Colorado Department of Public Safety. “In 2022, Colorado lost 745 lives to traffic fatalities, the most roadway deaths in the state since 1981.”

The “Stay in Your Lane” campaign is designed to remind people to bring attention to the most common behaviors that contribute to lane violations, which are driving aggressively, driving distracted or driving while impaired, according to the the department of public safety.

The Colorado State Patrol is offering these tips to avoid a tragic crash:

Pay close attention to speed limits. In poor weather, never drive beyond your vehicle’s capabilities, slow your roll.

Put the distractions aside. Place that cell phone out of reach and if it is that important, pull off at the next gas station or exit ramp. Better yet, give it to your passengers and let them navigate those messages. Open those snacks before you start driving and eat those messy meals somewhere other than behind the wheel.

If you see dangerous driving actions by another motorist, slow down and keep them safely in front of you.

Finally, make sure everybody in your vehicle is properly bucked up and never drive impaired by alcohol or drugs.

The department of safety is reminding drivers that “whether your distraction is a cell phone, a tasty bite to eat or even other passengers; that distraction is definitely not worth a life.”