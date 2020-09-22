Colorado wildfires: Cameron Peak blaze up to 104,530 acres

A fire crew watches the Cameron Peak Fire from Trail Ridge Road at Rocky Mountain National Park.

Eli Pace / epace@skyhinews.com

Firefighters are working around the clock on the Cameron Peak Fire, which has now burned 104,530 acres and remains at 15% contained.

According to the US Forest Service, the fire that’s crept into Rocky Mountain National Park has moved into more favorable terrain and large air tankers will continue dropping retardant to slow the fire’s growth.

Additionally, bulldozers and heavy equipment have been aided by cool nights with lower wind speeds, as they try to secure the fire’s flanks. The strategy is to pinch off the head of the fire with direct lines on the flanks.

However, fire managers are watching elevated weather forecasts this week, which could present hazardous conditions with an outflow of wind in the afternoon. Although some rain is predicted, the chances of the rain over the fire area remain low.

There are currently six active wildfires in Colorado, though one — the Thorpe Fire — has only burned 159 acres and is at 100% containment.

The Grizzly Creek Fire in Glenwood Canyon has reached 32,431 acres at 91% containment.

The Pine Gulch Fire 18 miles north of Grand Junction is the biggest at 139,007 acres. It is at 95% containment.

The Williams Fork Fire in Grand County is over 12,300 acres, and the Middle Fork Fire, which is 11 miles northeast of Steamboat Springs, has grown to 5,837 acres and remains at 0% containment.