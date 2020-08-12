Colorado wildfires lead to Grand County air quality advisory

Smoke hangs over Granby on Tuesday evening as seen from Innsbruck.

Courtesy Luis Gutierrez

The Grand County Office of Emergency Management issued an air quality advisory on Wednesday due to smoke coming from two large wildfires burning in nearby counties.

So far, the Grizzly Creek Fire has burned over 3,200 acres in Glenwood Canyon, and the Pine Gulch Fire has burned over 30,000 acres outside Grand Junction.

The smoke from the fires is visible across northern, central and western Colorado. Grand County authorities report receiving a large number of calls about the smoke, even though the fires are not local.

Smoke is visible countywide, but it’s most prevalent on the west side of the county. According to the air quality advisory, smoke is expected to be moderate to heavy in locations as far as the Continental Divide on Wednesday afternoon.

The Grand County Office of Emergency Management recommends that people avoid heavy exertion outdoors, stay indoors where possible, keep indoor air clean by closing windows and not using systems that ventilate outside air. Other recommendations include not vacuuming, which can stir up dust, and not lighting candles, fires or gas stoves.

People with respiratory illnesses, heart disease and the very young or elderly are at higher risk of suffering from poor air quality.

If visibility within a certain area gets below 5 miles, the smoke has reached unhealthy levels, according to the office, which suggests relocating if smoke is present indoors or the air quality is making people ill.

Updates will be posted on the Grand County Public Health Facebook page and at http://www.co.grand.co.us.