Colorado’s minimum wage increase went into effect Jan. 1

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the minimum wage increases for the past three years.

Colorado’s minimum wage increase took effect Jan. 1, bumping wages about 1.9% to $12.56 an hour. The previous minimum wage was $12.32, a 2.7% increase from the 2020 minimum wage, which was $12.

The new minimum wage for those receiving tips is $9.54.

The minimum wage increase is mandated by a section of the Colorado Constitution that Colorado voters adopted in a 2006 ballot measure and adjusts annually for inflation, according to a release from Gov. Jared Polis’ office.

In Summit County, many business owners have previously said this increase will have little impact on their operations as many pay well over minimum wage.