Colorado’s new members of Congress — John Hickenlooper and Lauren Boebert — are sworn in
Hickenlooper and Boebert join Congress at a fraught moment
Colorado’s two new members of Congress were sworn into office on Sunday.
Democratic U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper and Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, of Rifle, officially joined the seven other members of Colorado’s congressional delegation.
Hickenlooper begins a six-year term and replaces Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner. Boebert was elected to a two-year term and is filling the spot of Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, of Cortez.
Gardner lost in the general election and Tipton lost in the 3rd Congressional District primary last year.
Hickenlooper and Boebert join Congress at a fraught moment. The coronavirus crisis is still raging. Meanwhile, a group of Republican lawmakers, including Boebert, are set this week to challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s win in November.
