Colorado’s new members of Congress — John Hickenlooper and Lauren Boebert — are sworn in

Hickenlooper and Boebert join Congress at a fraught moment

Jesse Paul / Colorado Sun

Colorado’s two new members of Congress were sworn into office on Sunday.

Democratic U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper and Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, of Rifle, officially joined the seven other members of Colorado’s congressional delegation.

Hickenlooper begins a six-year term and replaces Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner. Boebert was elected to a two-year term and is filling the spot of Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, of Cortez.

Lauren Boebert, shown here at a July 27, 2020 campaign stop in Pueblo, is the Republican nominee for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District seat. Boebert upset five-term incumbent Scott Tipton in June's primary. (Mike Sweeney, Special to The Colorado Sun)

Gardner lost in the general election and Tipton lost in the 3rd Congressional District primary last year.

Hickenlooper and Boebert join Congress at a fraught moment. The coronavirus crisis is still raging. Meanwhile, a group of Republican lawmakers, including Boebert, are set this week to challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s win in November.

To read the rest of the Colorado Sun article, click here.

