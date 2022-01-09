Colorado’s omicron-driven COVID spike has reached record heights. Here’s how to make sense of it.

A chart by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shows the rolling average of the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the state per day. The data are current as of Jan. 3, 2022.

CDPHE/Courtesy graphic

Colorado’s omicron variant-driven surge in coronavirus infections is obliterating daily records in the state, leading to the most dizzying spike of the pandemic.

At the same time, hospitalizations during the spike are rising slower — though still at a worrying rate.

The result is a fast-changing situation that is challenging some of the state’s foremost experts at tracking the pandemic and predicting where it will go next.

“It’s extremely challenging to model what is happening and will happen with omicron,” said Elizabeth Carlton, a professor at the Colorado School of Public Health who is a member of the state’s COVID-19 Modeling Group.

