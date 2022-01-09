Colorado’s omicron-driven COVID spike has reached record heights. Here’s how to make sense of it.
More people now have the virus -- and are potentially capable of spreading it -- than at any other time during the pandemic
Colorado Sun
Colorado’s omicron variant-driven surge in coronavirus infections is obliterating daily records in the state, leading to the most dizzying spike of the pandemic.
At the same time, hospitalizations during the spike are rising slower — though still at a worrying rate.
The result is a fast-changing situation that is challenging some of the state’s foremost experts at tracking the pandemic and predicting where it will go next.
“It’s extremely challenging to model what is happening and will happen with omicron,” said Elizabeth Carlton, a professor at the Colorado School of Public Health who is a member of the state’s COVID-19 Modeling Group.
